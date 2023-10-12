CreedRoomz attends the SBC Summit Tbilisi

During the event, you can find CreedRoomz

The event will take place in Georgia October 23-24.

Press release.- CreedRoomz will participate in the SBC Summit Tbilisi, showcasing its advanced igaming solutions and a variety of region-specific games. The event will take place in Tbilisi, Georgia on 23-24 October.

The SBC Summit Tbilisi is an excellent platform for CreedRoomz to showcase its expertise and establish valuable business collaborations within this region. During the event, you can find the company at Stand A130, prepared for networking, actively contributing to developing new connections and improving business prospects.

At Stand A130, CreedRoomz will be highlighting the exciting realm of land-to-live technologies. You can discover how the company seamlessly bridges the virtual and real worlds, offering games in 8+ languages, including Turkish and Farsi. CreedRoomz’s innovative solutions guarantee that players can enjoy their favourite casino games from anywhere, no matter where they are.

Join the SBC Summit Tbilisi to witness the upcoming innovations in the igaming industry with CreedRoomz.