Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $163.6m in May

The handle increased 49.6 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting handle was $163.6m in May, up 49.6 per cent year-over-year and up 4.4 per cent from April 2024. The state’s three online sportsbooks reported $16.16m in revenue from a $155.5m total handle.

FanDuel and DraftKings led the market with 88 per cent of the state’s online sports betting activity. New arrival Fanatics took a $18.82m handle, a 33 per cent month-over-month increase. The two retail operators, Fanatics and the Connecticut Lottery, collectively generated $8.1m in bets and over $990,600 in revenue.

In May, the state reported $1.97m in tax, bringing the year-to-date tax contribution from sports betting in Connecticut to more than $10.4m. The sports betting handle for the year to date stands at $873.8m, a 24.8 per cent rise from the same period in 2023.

Fanatics opens new retail sportsbook

The Connecticut Lottery and Fanatics Betting and Gaming opened a new retail sportsbook at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. Located near the main parking garage entrance of the Total Mortgage Arena, the venue has more than 2,300 square feet and offers betting windows, self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp and high-definition TVs.