Connecticut sports betting handle drops to $160.3m in December

The three retail and online sports betting sites recorded $12.6m in revenue.

US.- Connecticut sports betting handle registered $160.3m in December, down 2.8% compared to November’s handle of $165m, according to figures from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

In December, the three retail and online sports betting sites recorded $12.6m in revenue, which is slightly down from the previous month when it registered $14.1m. The 7.8% hold was also marginally down from November’s win rate, which was 8.5%.

The gross gaming revenue (GGR) for retail sports betting was virtually the same – the loss comes from a decrease in online betting. Around $1.7m worth of taxes was paid to the state’s general fund.

FanDuel registed $68.6m in handle and $6.5m in GGR. DraftKings sports betting handle was $67.8m and GGR was $4.3m. SugarHouse’s combined handle was $23.8m in online and retail wagers, with just under $1.9m in total GGR.

Gaming Realms launches in Connecticut

Online slot developer Gaming Realms announced that it had launched its content in the US state of Connecticut through a partnership with DraftKings. The launch starts with an initial five games, with nine to be released in the next phase. Players will have access to titles such as Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania Slingo, Blackjack X-Change and Slingo Gems.

The launch comes after Gaming Realms secured an online gaming service provider licence in the state. The licence, issued by Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection, enables Gaming Realms to supply its content to licensed operators.