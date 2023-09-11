Conference USA signs multi-year partnership with IMG Arena

IMG Arena will become the league’s official data rights collector for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

US.- Conference USA (CUSA) has signed a multi-year partnership with the sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena. IMG Arena will capture and deliver statistical data from all CUSA football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games.

Commissioner Judy MacLeod said: “This data rights partnership with IMG Arena helps Conference USA remain in control of its statistical data as we see the substantial increase in use of that data. These efforts pair well with the enhanced visibility CBS Sports and ESPN are providing our programs as we kick-off our new media agreements. As we continue to navigate this pivotal shift in the sports data market, this partnership is an important step for us and we are excited to do so with such an experienced and respected partner in IMG Arena.”

Andrew Hess, director of commercial partnerships at IMG ARENA, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Conference USA to enhance the fan experience and drive additional value for CUSA’s assets through the creation of official data feeds.”

Recently, Conference USA (CUSA) announced that US Integrity (USI) would become its sports betting monitoring service and regulatory compliance software provider. CUSA has access to US Integrity’s monitoring software and resources, including annual onsite training for all student-athletes, coaches, staff, and officials.