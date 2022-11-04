ComeOn Group appoints new casino and sportsbook product leads

ComeOn Group has added two names to its senior management team.

Malta.- ComeOn Group has made two appointments to its senior management team with new product leads for casino and sportsbook. Aaron Lowe has been named as director of casino while Jonathan West has been appointed as director of sportsbook.

Lowe comes from the William Hill subsidiary Mr Green, where he served as head of gaming from 2020. He’s also worked at Entain and Jackpotjoy Group. He will be responsible for the casino verticals of all ComeOn brands in all markets. He’ll report to chief product officer Cristiano Blanco.

Blanco said: “Aaron is a leader with profound casino knowledge and a vast understanding of how to create a long-term sustainable value proposition to our customers. In addition to his proven track record, Aaron is bringing a lot of energy and innovative ideas that will benefit our products and customers.”

Meanwhile, West joins ComeOn Group from Casumo, where he was sportsbook director. He’s also served at BetVictor and MoPlay. He will also report to Blanco.

Blanco said: “The sportsbook business is a key pillar of ComeOn’s growth strategy and we are delighted to have Jonathan leading our sportsbook business to the next stage. Jonathan is combining extensive product and trading experiences as well as know-how in proposition management and will guide our sportsbook vertical to the next stage of acceleration.”

In June, ComeOn Group picked up a German sports betting licence to launch three of its brands in the country. It has been added to the state of Sachsen-Anhalt’s “whitelist” of licensed operators for sunmaker.de, comeonwetten.de and mobilebet.de.

Then in September, Tulipa Ent Limited, a recently formed company linked to ComeOn, gained an online gambling licence from the Dutch gambling regulator De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA). Tulipa Ent Limited became the twentieth operator to gain a KSA licence.