Comanche Nation Casinos host vaccination clinics

Oklahoma’s Comanche Nation Casino will host a clinic for Covid-19 boosters and flu shots.

US.- Comanche Nation Entertainment has announced it will be holding a vaccination clinic at the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, on December 2 in agreement with the Indian Health Service. The Covid-19 booster and flu shot clinic follows one held at Comanche Red River in Devol yesterday (November 28).

The clinic will be open to all Comanche Nation Entertainment team members and guests aged 12 and older. Guests aged 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent. The clinic on Friday will run from 10am to 1pm in the administration building in the parking lot.

Owned and operated by Comanche Nation Entertainment, Comanche Nation Casino is located in Lawton and offers more than 800 slot machines, table machines, and video poker. It features two restaurants and a brewery.

Earlier this year, Comanche Nation Entertainment (CNE) opened the Comanche War Pony Casino. The venue, located in the city of Devol, Oklahoma, is the first new property that the CNE has launched in over a decade.

Comanche War Pony Casino features 250 gaming machines, many of which are not available at any other casino in Oklahoma. Machines include The Vault, Gold Hills Lucky Mule, digital Craps machines, electronic Roulette and Cashnado.