Colorado regulator approves responsible gaming grant

Five project awards were given to three organisations.

The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission has approved funding for responsible gaming programmes.

US.- The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission has approved its first Responsible Gaming Grant. At its latest meeting, the regulator approved $1.57m in funding for educational programmes, counselling, research, advocacy efforts and support services.

Five project awards were given to three organisations: the Kindbridge Research Institute, the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health and the Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado. The projects will include gambling counsellor training, a social marketing campaign and a new problem gambling centre in Colorado.

The funding is approved for one year and the grant recipients must present results at the end of the period.

Commission chair Richard Nathan said: “We would be ignoring the obvious if we did not accept that the largely positive experience of gaming in Colorado does not, amongst its participants, have some who are negatively impacted by their participation.

“The legislature has recognised, and our Commission prioritised, public education and treatment options, including training certified counsellors to help individuals and families. Our actions this month are just the beginning of our efforts to recognise that there is such a thing as problem gaming and to address mitigating its negative impact.”

Peggy Brown, from the Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado, said: “The Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado is excited to be a recipient of funding provided by the Responsible Gaming Grants awarded by the Division of Gaming and the Colorado Gaming Commission. We look forward to continued input and support from both the Division and Commission during grant implementation.”

Colorado sports betting handle reaches $518m in December

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $518.1m in December. That’s an increase of 12.3 per cent from December 2021 but a 6.3 per cent decrease from $552.6m in November 2022.

Some $514.3m was wagered online and $3.8m at retail sportsbooks. The Colorado Department of Revenue reported gross gaming revenue of $40.9m, an increase of 65.6 per cent compared to December 2021 and 8.8 per cent from the previous month. Online gaming revenue totalled $40.7m and retail gaming revenue $251,908.