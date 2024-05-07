Colombian gambling tax on the rise

Tax revenue rose 8 per cent in Q1.

Colombia.- The Colombian gambling regulator Coljuegos has reported that land-based gaming products in Colombia contributed COP147bn (£34.9m) in tax payments for healthcare in Q1, a rise of 8 per cent year-on-year. That includes lottery, Raspa&Listo scratch products and gambling.

Some COP76.2bn was generated by draws, COP61.3bn from lottery and COP9.5bn from Raspa&Listo games. Games of chance paid out COP238.1bn in prizes, while lottery prizes reached COP94.1bn and Raspa&Listo reached COP29.9bn.

Coljuegos president Marco Emilio Hincapié said: “This significant increase in transferred resources is due to the joint work carried out by both operators and the regulator. We are providing guarantees to strengthen the industry and increase funds for healthcare.”

He added: “We invite all Colombians to play chance, lotteries, and Raspa&Listo only at authorised points of sale. “Playing legally helps us continue to increase transfers to subsidise the healthcare of citizens with limited resources.”