ClutchBet names Joshua Auriemma as vice president of engineering

Auriemma previously worked for Penn Interactive.

US.- Mobile online sportsbook ClutchBet, owned by BlueBet Holdings, has appointed Joshua Auriemma as vice president of engineering. He joins Clutchbet from Penn Interactive, where he served as VP, head of engineering, overseeing the team that engineered the Barstool Sportsbook & Casino.

Before that, he was a senior software engineer at The Meet Group. He has also worked for Warner Bros. Digital Labs where he led the DramaFever iOS vertical. Auriemma’s early career was dedicated to building and supporting apps in the legal sector.

BlueBet CEO Bill Richmond said: “Josh designed and built both the infrastructure and team behind one of the most recognizable sportsbooks in the US and to bring him and his expertise to ClutchBet as we expand in the States is incredible and a sign of how seriously we’re taking our US expansion. Josh knows how to build sportsbooks that appeal to US bettors and believes in the vision and strategy behind ClutchBet in the US.”

Josh Auriemma commented: “ClutchBet is at the beginning of an exciting journey in the US and I am looking forward to being part of a growing and disruptive business. While still a new business in the States, ClutchBet has decades of know-how in growing and running sportsbooks internationally and I’m looking forward to an exchange of ideas as we look to build something special and lasting in the US.”

ClutchBet holds market access agreements in Iowa, Colorado, Louisiana, and Indiana.