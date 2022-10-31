Churchill Downs gets casino licence to operate del Lago casino

The del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo features a 96,000 square foot casino.

The New York State Gaming Commission has approved the casino licence for Churchill Downs.

US.- The New York State Gaming Commission has unanimously approved a casino licence for Churchill Downs Incorporated. The licence is for Del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre, which CDI bought as part of its buyout of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E).

The del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo features a 96,000 square foot casino with approximately 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games, a 205-room hotel, a 6,000 square foot sportsbook area, a 2,400-seat entertainment venue and a 7,200 square foot outdoor event venue.

The $2.5bn acquisition included the purchase of other P2E properties including a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa; Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent County, Virginia; and six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium facilities in Virginia. Churchill Downs is the owner of the Kentucky Derby.

