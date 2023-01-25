Casino Days selects Xpoint technology in Canada

The online casino brand will use Xpoint Verify for its geolocation technology.

Canada.- The Ontario online casino brand Casino Days has selected the company Xpoint for its geolocation technology services. It will use Xpoint Verify for geolocation technology services for real-money gaming.

Created by Rhino Entertainment, Casino Days is an online casino brand that combines mobile functionality with slots and games from providers.

Marvin Sanderson, CEO at Xpoint, said: “This partnership underlines the appeal of our geolocation technology among established operators, offering flexibility and rapid integration to help market entrants get up and running seamlessly with our location-based intelligence data and essential fraud prevention services. Casino Days is a fantastic online casino brand, and we look forward to giving them access to our innovative data and platform.”

Ross Parkhill, chief executive officer at Rhino Entertainment, commented: “Our goal is to make sure Casino Days provides players with the best online casino user experience. We have partnered with Xpoint to support detection of cases of fraud, false data, spoofing, and device tampering which is key in creating a safe digital space for our users.

“We expect this partnership will serve Casino Days well as we look to grow our brand in Ontario, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial geolocation partnership with Xpoint.”

Last year, Xpoint became a board-level member of the American Gaming Association (AGA). Xpoint co-founder and chief executive Marvin Sanderson joined the AGA board of directors, and members of the firm’s leadership team will serve on various committees.