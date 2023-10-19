Cash in the big wins with Money Inc from Booming Games

Provider’s latest slot celebrates wealth with a stack of bonus features that can deliver potentially big wins and returns.

Press release.- Cha-ching, cha-ching. This is the sound players will hear when they cash in with the latest slot from in-demand provider, Booming Games. Money Inc takes players on a quest for riches that includes Free Spins and Multipliers.

This classic slot is set across three reels and three rows and is packed with a wealth of bonus features that will help players amass their fortune. Players join Mr Money who is ready to shower them with riches, from fancy cars to bars of gold.

They start their journey to the 1 per cent club with a Win Multiplier that increases 1x after every winning spin. There is no limit to the Multiplier – so long as the wins keep coming, the Multiplier grows like Warren Buffet’s net worth.

But that’s not all. Mr Money can show up at any time to award a guaranteed Multiplier Boost of up to 10x for even bigger wins.

Of course, the Free Spins is where the real wealth is generated. Land three Scatter symbols to unlock 10 Free Games that start with a x2 Multiplier. Every winning spin decreases the Multiplier by 1x and there’s no limit on the Multiplier.

Players can keep the Free Spins coming by landing an additional three Scatters – this returns another 5 Free Spins. Retriggers are unlimited so the money can keep flowing and players can bank the really big bucks.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Money Inc has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “This is a classic slot that is all about the money. The game might be set across the traditional three reels and three rows, but it offers a wealth of bonus features that can deliver potentially massive returns.

“This is another great example of how we put our own spin on popular themes, bringing variety to our portfolio that other developers can only wish for. The team has done an incredible job of bringing the theme to life and combining it with riveting gameplay.

“It’s games such as Money Inc that allow us to stand out from our rivals and provide operators with truly exciting content that players want to play. So, what are you waiting for, head over to Money Inc, join Mr Money and start your journey to the 1% club today.”