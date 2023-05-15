Cascading reels games – an exciting choice for players

CT Interactive’s cascading reels games usually combine symbols related to the game theme with universal symbols of luck.

Press release.- Cascading reels games have become increasingly popular among players in recent years. The cascading reels feature adds an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, as it offers the opportunity to trigger multiple wins in a single spin potentially.

Due to their innovative gameplay, more chances for big wins, and exciting graphics and animations, cascading reels games have become a favourite among users. In those types of games, the reels do not spin traditionally. Instead, symbols drop down from above or are replaced from the right, creating a waterfall-like effect.

If the new characters create a new winning combination, the process repeats, with those symbols disappearing and more symbols falling into place. This can increase the overall payout of the game with just one spin.

Many game developers have recognized the popularity of cascading reels and have incorporated them into their slot games. Some famous examples include Gonzo’s Quest by NetEnt, Bonanza, Power Storm by CT Interactive, etc.

Players enjoy cascading reels games because they provide more opportunities for winning combinations and increase the excitement and anticipation of gameplay.

Typically, they feature a grid of symbols, including standard playing card icons and themed symbols related to the game’s theme. CT Interactive‘s cascading reels games usually combine symbols related to the game theme with universal symbols of luck.

In the newest cascading game release of the company – Power Storm, there is a combination of well-known card symbols, lucky sevens, horseshoes, and game-themed graphics such as hurricane funnel. It is a mind-blowing proposal that brings a classic slot theme to life across a 5×3 grid with 95.60% RTP that has the potential to payout up to 1000xbet.

The game is worth exploring because of its design features and innovative bonuses. The cascades here can help unlock special features by charging the strip on the left upper side of the reels. This can unleash some godly features, such as when winning nine consecutive cascades, the award is a 1000xTotal bet. If eight cascades are won, the prize is 100x Total Bet.

When cascading reels are brought into play, this brings forth a new gameplay as it is in the Treasure Chase game. In the adventure-themed cascading reels the player encounters mystic golden symbols, a book with a map unlocking Wild symbols bringing many winnings, bonus features, and a level-up chart.

The slot game has sharp graphics, vibrant animations, and exciting sound effects. The adventure into the land for fortunes in the cascading Treasure Chase is exciting, with features and payouts that lead the way to big wins.

The stormy winnings are expected any time the spins start to roll, with cascading bonus winnings on the way in Magic Jewels, a game rereleased by CT Interactive. The game’s design and interface immerse the player in the world of precious stones and treasures. Jewels and glittering gems sparkle in the air, complemented by many emotions from the great game mechanics offering cascade wins with a growing multiplier. When the win from the current game is paid, all the symbols featured in the winning combination disappear, and the symbols above them cascade down in their places as in a mini-free game.

The multiplier enhances the thrill. With every next cascade win, the player gets a win multiplier of x2, x5, and x10, respectively, and with every next cascade win afterwards, he gets 12, 20, and 38 free games, respectively. All the winnings in the free games are multiplied by 2. Magic Jewels offer a plunge into the world of luxury and wealth with big diamonds and opportunities.

Cascading reels games are a popular feature in online slots, and CT Interactive’s selection of games in this category is worth exploring for players who enjoy this type of gameplay.

