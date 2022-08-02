Caesars Palace Las Vegas launches Empire Days to celebrates 56th anniversary

Caesars Entertainment is running an Empire Days campaign with discounts on hotel rooms and Entertainment.

US.- In celebration of Caesars Palace Las Vegas’s 56th anniversary on August 5, Caesars Entertainment has launched Empire Days, a series of deals across its resorts. Until August 8, it’s offering discounts on hotel rooms throughout the US and tickets for Las Vegas residency shows.

Guests in Las Vegas can receive up to 40 per cent off hotel rooms, valid for travel until May 31 2023. There are also limited-time offers on Caesars Entertainment destinations, including South Lake Tahoe, Reno, Atlantic City, Kansas City, and more.

Ticketed shows have up to 25 per cent discount, with artists like John Legend, Sting, Shania Twain, Jeff Dunham and others. There are also discounts on spa treatments, while restaurants have special menus.

The Old Homestead Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar, and Bugsy & Meyers Steakhouse are among the participating restaurants. Las Vegas guests who sign up for the Caesars Rewards program will be eligible to earn up to $100 in casino play after signing up for the card.

