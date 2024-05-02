Caesars Entertainment appoints Kim Harris Jones to board of directors

The addition takes the board to 10 members.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced the appointment of Kim Harris Jones to its board of directors, subject to regulatory approvals and licensure. The addition takes the board to 10 members.

Executive chairman Gary Carano said: “Kim Harris Jones is a tremendous addition to the Caesars Entertainment leadership team. With her extensive experience in finance and a reputation as a thoughtful and engaged leader inside some of the largest consumer-packaged goods and automotive companies, Kim’s addition will give us another lens through which to see stronger, more dynamic future possibilities for Caesars Entertainment.”

Harris Jones is a board member of United Rentals, TrueBlue, and Fossil Group. She retired from Mondelez International as senior vice president and corporate controller in 2015. She was previously senior vice president and corporate controller at Kraft. Before that, she spent 17 years at Chrysler.

Harris Jones was named in the 100 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list by BoardProspects Magazine. She was previously named in the 25 Women to Watch by CFO Magazine. She holds an MBA in finance and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Michigan.

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said: “Kim shares our vision for strategic, collaborative innovation. She has outstanding experience navigating complex issues and implementing transformation for optimization. I look forward to working with her, the rest of our board, and the management team to continue to drive results for our guests, our Team Members, and our shareholders.”