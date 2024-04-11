Caesars launches online wagering at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Mississippi

The retail sportsbook opened in 2018.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced that the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app has started accepting mobile sports bets at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi, Mississippi. Players can download the app to register and deposit statewide but must be physically present at the venue to wager.

The app contains a variety of ways to bet, including same-game parlays, proposition bets, and the new FireBets shop for live bets. Caesars physical sportsbook started accepting bets at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in 2018.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “The launch of our Caesars Sportsbook mobile app at Harrah’s Gulf Coast is a game-changer for sports fans who visit the world-class destination. Enhancing the fan experience remains a key focus for us across jurisdictions where we operate and bringing mobile wagering online in Mississippi builds on that. We look forward to providing an elevated and responsible sports wagering experience to our Biloxi customers going forward.”

Senate committee advances Mississippi online sports betting bill

Last week, the Mississippi Senate Gaming Committee voted to pass House Bill 774 ahead of the deadline for committees to report on general bills originating in the house. Changes to the version passed by the House in February mean it may return to the other chamber if the full Senate passes the bill before it adjourns on April 11.

The Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act would allow residents 21 and up to place legal wagers on sporting events from mobile devices outside of the state’s 26 brick-and-mortar casinos.