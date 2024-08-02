Caesars donates $3.1m to non-profit organisations

The company has made donations through the Caesars Foundation.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced a $3.1m donation to national and local non-profit organisations through the Caesars Foundation. This year’s donations include a new partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, which focuses on environmental sustainability through tree planting.

The company donated $1m to Boys & Girls Clubs of America through its Caesars Makes Change programme, which is now available in more than 40 destinations and offers casino guests the option to donate a portion of cash payouts to charity. Other bodies that received funds are The WASH Foundation (formerly Clean the World), International Center for Responsible Gaming, Meals on Wheels America, National Park Trust, Public Education Foundation, Second Wind Dreams, IX’s Foundation, and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Anthony Carano, president and COO of Caesars Entertainment, said: “We’ve always believed that we are better together, and the Caesars Makes Change program is a testament to that. Through the generosity of our guests, we were able to not only provide our Foundation grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of America this year, but we were also able to provide additional funds raised by our patrons, allowing Boys & Girls Clubs to continue to provide invaluable resources in communities across the country. We’re proud to offer the Caesars Makes Change program in our casinos nationwide to provide resources to organizations in the communities where we live, work, and play.”

Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, added: “Caesars’ generosity has enhanced our ability to impact the lives of countless young people, fostering their growth and potential. Their commitment to our mission enables us to continue to offer life-changing opportunities to our members, setting them on a path to a Great Future!”

