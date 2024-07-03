Caesars appoints Rodney Williams to board of directors

The addition takes the board to 11 members.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced the appointment of Rodney Williams to its board of directors subject to required regulatory approvals and pending licensure. The addition takes the board to 11 members.

Williams recently stepped down as president of the Diageo Beer Company and president of Diageo Canada. He serves on the Executive Leadership Council, is a director of the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures and was a 2024 juror for the Cannes Lions marketing awards. He was recently named to the 2024 “Most Influential Black Corporate Leaders” list by Savoy magazine. He also advises three startups: Zitti, Qonsent, and CKBG.

Williams has an MBA in finance and marketing from the Kellogg School, Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Amherst College.

Gary Carano, executive chairman of the board at Caesars Entertainment, said: “Rodney is an important addition to the Caesars Entertainment leadership team. Rodney’s career leading some of the world’s best-known beverage brands gives him unmatched perspective in the hospitality industry.

“His exceptional track record in luxury and premium brand building during his time with Diageo and LVMH and his continued commitment to the food and beverage industry through his service as a trustee and executive committee member of the James Beard Foundation will give us added insights into the continuing confluence of entertainment with the culinary arts as we shepherd Caesars Entertainment into the future.”

CEO Tom Reeg said: “I’m pleased to have Rodney Williams join our Board of Directors. Rodney brings a different perspective to hospitality, having experienced it from the upper echelon of luxury beverage brands. His experience in innovation, digital and experiential marketing, and implementing optimization makes him a good strategic fit for our Board of Directors. I look forward to working with him to continue to drive results for our guests, Team Members, and shareholders.”

