Caesars acquires ZeroFlucs

US.- Caesars Entertainment has acquired ZeroFlucs Group, a provider of software that enables sports betting operators to augment pricing offerings while leveraging their own existing data sources. The acquisition follows the integration of ZeroFlucs’ technology into the Caesars Sportsbook platform.

ZeroFlucs will remain under the leadership of Steve Gray and Carly Christensen, who joins Caesars Digital as senior vice president of Pricing Technology.

“We are excited to welcome the talented ZeroFlucs team into the Caesars family,” said Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital. “Their expertise in data science and trading technology coupled with their passion for sports makes them a perfect fit with our team as we drive to offer our customers the best sports betting product that complements our award-winning Caesars Rewards program.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Caesars and can’t imagine a better home for our people or a platform for our product to shine on,” said Steve Gray, ZeroFlucs’ founder and chief executive officer, who joins Caesars Digital as senior vice president of Pricing Initiatives. “Our team has always been passionate about being at the forefront of what’s possible in sports betting, and with the resources and reach of Caesars, we can now focus on taking these experiences to the next level.”