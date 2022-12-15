BtoBet taps Malte Hegeler to lead as VP of Product

Hegeler is a consummate professional with over 15 years of experience in the sports betting industry.

Hegeler will be leading the Product team, where he will be overseeing the product strategy and more.

Press release.- NeoGames S.A, a subsidiary of BtoBet, a leading sports betting supplier, continues to grow and diversify its senior management team appointing Malte Hegeler as Vice President of Product.

Hegeler, a consummate professional with over 15 years of experience in the sports betting industry, joins BtoBet from EveryMatrix, where he served until recently as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Head of Product Development for the company’s sports data platform OddsMatrix, contributing significantly to the growth of their sportsbook solutions.

His appointment has been made public days after the appointment of Freddie Bowring as VP of Sales having joined BtoBet from IMG Arena.

In his new role, Hegeler will be leading the Product team, where he will be overseeing the product strategy, roadmap and development in order to drive BtoBet’s delivery of world-class sportsbook solutions and service offerings to leading bookmakers.

Dima Reiderman, BtoBet’s Managing Director said: “We are thrilled to add Malte to our senior management team. As we continue to evolve and deliver our superior sportsbook product to even more global partners, it’s important that we have a strong product vision and leadership. His expertise and proven ability to evolve sportsbook products will be invaluable as we continue establishing ourselves at the forefront of the sportsbook industry.”

Malte Hegeler, Vice President of Product, added: “BtoBet has been meeting the requests of very demanding partners in the sports betting industry with its unique ability to create market-leading solutions. Coupled with BtoBet’s commitment to deliver flexible and superior sportsbook solutions and services, I’m thrilled to join this talented team and build on their momentum.”