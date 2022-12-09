BtoBet strengthens Senior Team with new VP of Sales

The position was filled by Freddie Bowring, a seasoned professional in the sports betting industry.

Press release.- NeoGames, subsidiary Btobet, a leading sports betting supplier, has strengthened its senior team having appointed Freddie Bowring, an experienced professional in the sports betting industry, as Vice President of Sales.

In his new leadership role, Bowring will be responsible for driving BtoBet’s core sales and building strategic partnerships with prospective customers.

As part of his role, Bowring will further complement the company’s rapid growth, which has seen it sign and renew partnerships with some of the industry’s biggest brands and operators, including William Hill, Betfair, Intralot, PremierBet and Santa Casa Global. He brings over a wealth of experience joining BtoBet from IMG Arena, where he has occupied various senior leadership positions.

Dima Reiderman, Managing Director at BtoBet, said: “I am thrilled to have Freddie on board. His experience, knowledge of the sports betting landscape and deep understanding of its challenges and opportunities will help us increase our presence on a global level.

“We are fully confident that he will be able to help the largest global brands capitalize on our technology. Freddie’s appointment also indicates that BtoBet intends to continue boosting its leadership team by hiring the best talent available across the betting vertical.”

Freddie Bowring, VP of Sales, added: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and excited to join such a strong team. BtoBet’s sportsbook platform is renowned for its flexibility and cutting-edge technology which make it one of the market’s leading solutions.

“I am eager to build on the solid foundation that has been developed over the last years and to support the company’s strategy to maintain its leadership role in its core markets whilst expanding into new market opportunities. I look forward to the new challenges and milestones to reach together.”