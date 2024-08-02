British online gross gambling yield up 12% March to June

The Gambling Commission has released its latest statistics.

UK.- The Gambling Commission has reported that online gross gambling yield (GGY) in Britain was up 12 per cent year-on-year at £1.46bn for the March to June quarter. Online slots GGY was up 10 per cent year-on-year at £642m on the back of record-high numbers of spins and average monthly active accounts.

The number of spins rose by 12 per cent to 22.4 billion, and the number of average monthly active accounts grew by 11 per cent to 4.4 million. Across all verticals, the number of bets and/or spins rose by 11 per cent to 24.5 billion while active accounts were up by 9 per cent.

GGY from real-event betting reached £625m, a rise of 16 per cent despite a 7 per cent fall in the number of bets. Average monthly active accounts were up by 11 per cent. Other gaming GGY came in at £159.6m, virtual betting at £10.3m, esports betting at £4.3m, poker £14.1m and other £2m.

The Gambling Commission said it is investigating the “categorisation of certain products, which could lead to data changes among verticals but not overall totals. The news comes after the regulator published the first-year statistics and datasets from the new Gambling Survey for Great Britain (GSGB). The survey for 2023 found that 48 per cent of adults and 52 per cent of men had participated in some form of gambling in the past four weeks.

The Betting and Gaming Council said its members were concerned the findings may be unreliable because of a “significant risk GSGB overstates gambling participation and gambling-related harm”.