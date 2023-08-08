Bragg Gaming signs global content distribution agreement with PokerStars

Bragg expects to begin its European roll-out with the operator in the coming weeks.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has signed a global content distribution agreement with Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars to provide a range of its games for PokerStars’ customers worldwide.

Bragg expects to begin its European roll-out with the operator, including the UK, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic, in the coming weeks, followed by New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The agreement with PokerStars includes games from the company’s Bragg Studios, including Fairy Dust and Mystery Mine from Atomic Slot Lab and Sea of Plenty from Indigo Magic. Bragg will also provide PokerStars exclusive content from its Powered by Bragg portfolio, including the Devil’s Lock from Bluberi.

Lara Falzon, president and chief operating officer at Bragg Gaming Group, said: “We’re delighted to partner with PokerStars, one of the most well-known global tier-one operators and a key brand from Flutter, to deliver our content to their players on a worldwide basis. Our high-performing games will deliver unique experiences for their players in the UK, Europe, and North America and we are pleased to be in a position to benefit from their global reach.

“This agreement dovetails with our strategy to seek out and work with major strategic partners and we believe working with PokerStars and Flutter aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions. We look forward to launching our exclusive proprietary and third-party content with PokerStars in an increasing number of markets over the coming months.”

