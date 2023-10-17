Bragg Gaming Group extends deal with Internet Vikings for Pennsylvania launch

Internet Vikings will provide hosting for Spin Games’ remote gaming server.

US.- Bragg Gaming Group has extended its partnership with igaming hosting company Internet Vikings, ahead of its Pennsylvania launch. The initial partnership between the firms began in November 2022 for New Jersey.

Internet Vikings will now provide a hosting solution for the aggregator and Remote Gaming Server (RGS) of Bragg’s subsidiary, Spin Games, for Pennsylvania.

Rickard Vikstrӧm, Internet Vikings founder and CEO, said: “We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership. I am confident that our hosting solutions will provide Bragg Gaming Group with the optimal infrastructure required to successfully launch and thrive within this market.”

Peter Lavrič, Bragg Gaming Group CTO, said: “We are confident in our decision to extend our partnership with Internet Vikings. Their expertise in delivering customised hosting solutions perfectly aligns with our development plans in Pennsylvania, and we eagerly anticipate our collaborative success.”

Bragg Gaming launches content with bet365 in Ontario

Bragg Gaming Group has launched its new content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with bet365 in Ontario. Bet365 players in Ontario will be able to access proprietary content, such as Fairy Dust from Atomic Slot Lab and Sea of Plenty from Indigo Magic and new titles from the Powered by Bragg portfolio, such as Devils Lock from Blueberi.

Lara Falzon, president and chief operating officer at Bragg Gaming Group, said: “We’re delighted to work with bet365, one of the leading operators in Ontario, to bring our player-engaging content to their customers in the Province. This new content introduction with bet365 is the first step in what we believe will become a broader relationship for the introduction of our proprietary and exclusive third-party content with this leading iGaming operator in additional markets.