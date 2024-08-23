Boulder Station Hotel & Casino celebrates 30th anniversary

The casino has awarded long-serving staff members.

US.- Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas, has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. Located on the Boulder Strip, Boulder Station, the casino held a ceremony at The Railhead to pay tribute to its 39 day-one team members, acknowledging their dedication and service. Boulder Station has been distributing over $30,000 in cash awards to its team.

The Venetian Las Vegas opens largest poker room on The Strip

The Venetian Las Vegas opened its new poker room on Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes. It features 50 tables spread across 14,000 square feet of space, making it the largest room on the Strip.

The new room has a self-serve Coca-Cola soda fountain and coffee, online ordering and delivery, USB and USB-C charging ports at every seat, TVs throughout the venue, and dedicated restrooms. The space also has kiosks for both the resort’s loyalty programme, Venetian Rewards, and sports betting operated by William Hill.