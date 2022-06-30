Booming Games teams up with edict egaming

Booming Games, the new partner of edict who is known for its innovative game titles.

The subsidiary of the Gauselmann Group will show new game titles next week at IGB Live in Amsterdam.

Press release.- Edict egaming GmbH is delighted to exhibit at iGB Live in Amsterdam next week. The subsidiary of the Gauselmann Group will show new game titles for the regulated markets of Germany and the Netherlands, as well as its newest additions for Latin America.

“Book of Fire, an Egyptian-themed five-reel slot, is already rocking the community of Merkur fans worldwide this summer. Games such as Pure Money, Pixilicious, Energy Burst or Alduin & Celdor are to follow in our next releases, and we will showcase them all at our booth in Amsterdam,” says Dominic-Daniel Lienard, CEO of Edict. “Furthermore, we are delighted to announce our new partnership with Booming Games. The game developing studio is one of our many new partners on the edict aggregator solution, which connects game studios direct via API to the top operators in the industry.”

Booming Games, the new partner of edict who is known for its innovative game titles as Monster Truck Madness, Book of Poseidon or Buffalo Hold and Win, is happy about the match with the German aggregator edict. “We see it is a natural fit. Both companies have German roots, and we are happy to be able to use the edict aggregator solution to deliver our games to new operators. This will extend our reach to more players in the regulated European markets and into South America”, says Frederik Niehusen, CEO of Booming Games.

“Booming Games adds an exciting new note to our existing game portfolio, and we are thankful for the fast turnaround of the project”, adds Dominic-Daniel Lienard.

Meet edict egaming GmbH at booth K52 at this year’s IGB Live from 7th to 8th of July 2022 at the RAI Amsterdam.