Booming Games releases “Jam Bonanza”

This 6×5 slot game overflows with countryside charms and offers cascading thrills and generous features.

Press release.- Jam Bonanza is the latest slot from Booming Games, which invites players to leave the hustle and bustle of city life behind and delight in the simple joys of country living and fruitful winnings.

Available to start playing today, Jam Bonanza is a captivating 6×5 slot game that overflows with countryside charms and offers cascading thrills and generous features. The game requires 8 matching symbols to unlock a sequence of lucrative outcomes, and each win paves the way for even more symbols to tumble down.

Players can add a dash of extra flavour to their gameplay with 4 or more Scatters, triggering 10 Free Spins accompanied by Random Multipliers that can soar up to a succulent 100x the bet. And the treat doesn’t stop there – for each trio of Scatters that land during the Free Spins, players are once again rewarded with an additional 5 Free Spins, creating opportunities for what could turn into an endless fruit-filled harvest.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games said: “Who doesn’t want to take a break from the city life and head out to the countryside, well now you can with Jam Bonanza.”

Then, he added: “Players are going to love the sweet, juicy rewards that this latest slot will bring and I’m incredibly proud of our team for the extraordinary gameplay that this slot brings. At Booming Games, we focus on creating content that is focused on the ultimate player engagement and this game does just that and more.”