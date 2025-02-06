Booming Games launches “Burning Love”, a brand new Valentine’s Day slot

Booming Games said: “This gorgeous new game awaits you this February – so come and spin for the win of your dreams.”

Press release.- Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, love is in the air, and Booming Games take full responsibility – thanks to the timely release of smokin’ hot slot Burning Love.

The popular games provider has been busy searching for the perfect match for players, and this fiery 5×3 game ticks all the boxes. A fresh and exciting twist on the old favourite Burning Classics, this romantic revival retains all its allure despite its mesmerising makeover.

Those features that made you fall in love the first time around remain at the heart of it all — free spins, stacked wilds, and scatter payouts — but Booming Games have poured on the charm.

Play with fire using the gamble feature and hit it off with wins of up to 2,000x your bet. Heart-warming major symbols turn heart-shaped on the reels, offset by a bewitching backdrop that’s sure to get you in the mood for a pretty payout or two.

The company said: “This gorgeous new game awaits you this February – so come and spin for the win of your dreams.”

As with all of the provider’s titles, Burning Love has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of Games at Booming Games, said: “Burning Love is the sizzling new slot that’s the perfect Valentine’s Gift from us to you. The game may be based on a former flame, but it captures all of the fire and all of the passion to deliver a classic that you’ll never forget.”