Stretch Network unveils major updates to Spin & Go Tournaments

Press release.- Stretch Network announced changes to its Spin & Go tournaments, which are designed to elevate the player experience, boost engagement, and improve retention for operators. The new updates are crafted in response to valuable player feedback and are aimed at optimising the tournament structure and gameplay dynamics.

The changes are:

Better Multiplier & Prize Structure – These adjustments will create a more dynamic and exciting game experience, keeping players engaged with every spin.

– These adjustments will create a more dynamic and exciting game experience, keeping players engaged with every spin. Lower Rake (Now 7 per cent) – This reduction increases player value, ensuring more rewards and greater appeal to players.

(Now 7 per cent) – This reduction increases player value, ensuring more rewards and greater appeal to players. Optimized Game Speed – With a 20BB starting stack, the tournament action will be quicker and more engaging.

– With a 20BB starting stack, the tournament action will be quicker and more engaging. Faster Blind Levels – The new 2-minute intervals for blind levels will enhance the pace of play, keeping tournaments thrilling and engaging.

– The new 2-minute intervals for blind levels will enhance the pace of play, keeping tournaments thrilling and engaging. Hold’em-Exclusive Format – The focus will now be solely on Hold’em, offering a more consistent and streamlined experience for players.

– The focus will now be solely on Hold’em, offering a more consistent and streamlined experience for players. Simplified Navigation – The updated interface ensures a smoother user experience, making navigation seamless for players.

– The updated interface ensures a smoother user experience, making navigation seamless for players. New Buy-In Tiers – Players can now choose from a broader range of buy-ins from EUR 0.5 to EUR 100, making the tournaments more accessible to players at every level.

According to the company statement: “These updates will drive better player retention, more frequent tournaments, and increased liquidity for operators. To complement the changes, Stretch Network will soon launch a special Spin & Go Challenge promotion, helping operators acquire and engage more players.”