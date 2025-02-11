Online casino bills filed in Illinois

Two lawmakers have introduced bills attempting to legalise online casino in the state.

US.- Representative Edgar González and senator Cristina Castro have proposed legislation seeking to regulate online casino gaming in Illinois. HB 3080 and SB 1963 would allow the Illinois Gaming Control Board to regulate online gaming.

The bills would create an Internet Gaming Act to legalise online poker, slots, table games and live dealer games immediately on being signed into law. They have been referred to respective committees in the Senate and House.

Under the proposed legislation, operators would pay $250,000 for an initial licence and would be able to offer as many as three skins. Online casino would be taxed at 25 per cent of adjusted gross revenue, and all tax revenue would be deposited into the State Gaming Fund.

Renewals would be based on staffing thresholds at operators’ land-based casinos. As a result, a decline in workforce numbers could affect a licence renewal. Caesars has multiple retail casinos in the state, while BetRivers owner Rush Street Interactive is headquartered in Chicago.



