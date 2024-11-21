Booming Games gets festive with Holly Jolly Bonanza 2

Holly Jolly Bonanza 2 has been certified for launch in core regulated markets.

Press release.- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Booming Games is getting in the spirit early with the November arrival of its fresh, festive game, Holly Jolly Bonanza 2.

‘Tis the season for snowy slots, and just like Santa Claus himself, Holly Jolly Bonanza 2 delivers in style. This sparkling sequel is a sure-fire Christmas classic, a 5×6 game with cascading reels, introducing new features to the festive game.

Free Spins are triggered with four or more scatters anywhere in view. Landing 3 or more scatters in FS will award the player with Extra Free Spins.

Droppin’ around the Christmas tree are the Cascading Gift and Mystery Gift symbols. Cascading gifts can turn up to 20 symbols in a cascade, and Mystery gifts will reveal up to 16 symbols of the same kind.

And the shining star on top of the tree? The Multiplier Gift. It really is the gift that keeps on giving, dropping multipliers of up to 100x on the reels. These multipliers can stack and persist throughout the entire FS round!

As with all of the provider’s titles, Holly Jolly Bonanza 2 has been certified for launch in core regulated markets, including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of games at Booming Games, said: “The festive season is here, and so is our brand new game, Holly Jolly Bonanza 2. A seasonal slot stacked with features and Christmas wins. And best of all? You don’t even have to wait ‘til Christmas Day to open it. Happy Holidays!”