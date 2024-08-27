Bone Raiders, the latest slot game by Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming invites players to prepare for a “skele-ton of fun” in its release, Bone Raiders.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has unveiled its latest release, Bone Raiders. This 5×3 slot game offers players the opportunity to win up to a maximum of 10,000x their stake through respin multipliers and a bonus game that can see magic staffs, bombs, cannons and compasses help rack up the prizes.

Wins trigger a respin with a multiplier that doubles in size with each successful spin. The respins and increasing multiplier only end when a non-winning spin occurs. Should players land three bonus symbols on reels two, three and four they will trigger the bonus game. During the bonus, the game area will expand to a 7×7 grid with the centre 3×3 area active whilst the rest of the grid contains blocker symbols.

Players start with two spins which automatically reset whenever a feature symbol lands. Every 30 Blockers destroyed increases the spin reset by one spin. Feature symbols include a Magic Staff which targets one symbol multiple times, bombs that target the surrounding area, cannons which shoot a random number of targets, and the compass which targets a set pattern.

If the targeted position contains a blocker, it will be destroyed, making that an active area where symbols can land. If the targeted position contains a coin, the coin value will be doubled.

Players in specific jurisdictions will be able to buy their way into the bonus feature heading straight into the action from a cost of 70x their stake.

Shelley Hannah, CPO at Relax Gaming, said: “We could not be more excited to unleash this fantastic feature-filled title! There’s certainly nothing about this slot that’s bare bones with plenty on offer including the packed bonus game that can lead to some wonderful wins.”

