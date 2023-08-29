Boldplay partners agrees deals with Pariplay

The Dutch regulator said it was pleased with the level of response.

Boldplay’s content will be available to online casino brands that have access to Pariplay’s Fusion platform.

US.- NeoGames S.A subsidiary Pariplay has signed a partnership with gaming software provider Boldplay. Boldplay’s games will be available to online casino brands that have access to Pariplay’s Fusion platform. Titles include Speed Heist, Cakeshop Cascade, American Roulette, Warriors and Warlocks, Cyborg City, Holmes & Moriarty, Reef Adventures and Classic Spins.

Ashley Bloor, director of partnerships at Pariplay, said: “We are always looking for innovative, ambitious studios that can add value to our Fusion platform proposition and Boldplay fits the bill perfectly. We look forward to working with the team to deliver its attractive range of products to our operator network and believe that players worldwide will react positively to the roll-out of fresh titles.”

Valli Fragoso, Boldplay founder and CEO, added: “With Boldplay aspiring to be one of the igaming industry’s most sought-after software providers, we’re delighted to be teaming up with a brand that has both the stature and the global outreach of Pariplay. By working together, I believe we can form a mutually beneficial partnership where the line-up of games on the Fusion platform is further enhanced by the addition of Boldplay titles, while we reap the benefits of putting our software in front of more players at more casino sites than ever before.”

In July, Pariplay signed an agreement to integrate EQL Games as its latest Fusion partner. It has also signed partnerships with the West Virginia Lottery, Ontario’s AGCO, Alberta’s AGLC, and Atlantic Lottery (ALC) in Canada.