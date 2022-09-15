Blueprint Gaming introduces Funky Pharaoh Jackpot King

The Funky Pharaoh brings a fun and vibrant twist to the popular Egyptian game genre.

Blueprint Gaming gets its groove on in Funky Pharaoh Jackpot King. Walk to wins like an Egyptian with the studio’s latest cool character.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has added to its list of memorable game characters with the introduction of Funky Pharaoh Jackpot King, grooving his way across the reels to guide players toward big wins.

Following in the footsteps of the developer’s collection of firm player favourites such as the mighty Kong, the all-powerful Genie and its iconic fisherman, the Funky Pharaoh brings a fun and vibrant twist to the popular Egyptian game genre.

The entertainment takes place over five brightly coloured reels and offers 10 win lines on which traditional symbols such as treasure chests, scarab beetles and ankhs must be matched.

Any fully stacked Funky Pharaoh Wild symbol that lands in view triggers the Funky Wild Respins during which the shade-wearing Pharaoh steps one position to the left on each respin – the multiplier increases each time.

Blueprint’s recently introduced Spin Boost option makes another appearance (available on £5 stakes only) and sees any win of £5 or higher offer the chance to trigger the Win Spins bonus.

The action is also primed to be elevated at any point with one of three progressive jackpots from the industry-leading Jackpot King system, which continues to add a regal touch to Blueprint’s games.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The Funky Pharaoh has arrived and Egyptian-themed games have never been so much fun – or so cool!

“Our Jackpot King progressive pots are back again to enhance the funky gameplay and hopefully help lucky players throw some shapes with huge wins!”

