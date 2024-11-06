Bingo in Norway: new rules for electronic games

The new bingo machine regulation will be introduced in stages.

Norway.- The government of Norway has announced new rules for electronic bingo games at bingo halls in the country. A phased process will see the introduction of mandatory registration for game suppliers and loss limit controls for players.

The supplier registration process will come into effect from January 1 2025. All suppliers that provide electronic games to bingo halls will need to register. From September 1, bingo halls must let customers set loss limits for electronic bingo games and must make players aware of this option and help them in setting limits. Bingo venues will also need to register from this date.

Norway’s culture and equality minister Lubna Jaffery said there had been plans to introduce the reforms this year but that the government had decided to give bingo halls more time to adapt. A consultation on the changes received 500 responses.

She said: “Electronic bingo games in bingo halls and online in connection with bingo venues have long been allowed to operate without loss limits. This has come at a cost for vulnerable players and their relatives. That is why we are now putting in place more responsible frameworks around these gambling games.

“Our gambling policy is based on consideration for people who are in the risk zone for gambling addiction. The exclusive rights model is built on accountability and I therefore believe it is right to primarily take the vulnerable players into account here. The consequences for people with gambling problems and their relatives can be enormous.”

Norsk Tipping under investigation

Meanwhile, the Norwegian gambling regulator Lotteritilsynet has announced that it will investigate the state-controlled gambling operator Norsk Tipping for a possible breach of regulations related to player self-exclusion. Players are said to have reported not being able to block themselves from accessing the operator’s mobile gaming app.

According to the Norwegian press agency NTB, a letter from the regulator confirmed the investigation and clarified that Norsk Tipping self-reported the issue in June. Under Section Nine of the Norwegian Gambling Act, gambling operators must allow players to block themselves or take a break from gambling.