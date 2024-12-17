BGaming presents Lucky Ducky X-Mas Edition

After the holiday season, the game will come out with a basic skin to entertain players beyond the festivities.

Press release.- BGaming took the concept of the ever-popular premium rubber duck stores and swung open doors to its slot version in Lucky Ducky X-Mas Edition. This quacky festive title features the popular MergeUp mechanic with nine levels, Free Spins with multipliers up to x128, and both the Buy Bonus and Chance x2 buttons. January 15th, soon after the holiday season wraps up, the game will come out with a basic skin to let players enjoy the entertaining slot beyond the festivities.

Dozens of brightly coloured ducks with different hats and crowns sit on the reels, evoking an initial feeling of summer in this very high-volatility release. When the Free Spins mode is triggered, it begins to snow, and Christmas lights glisten to create a cosy setting.

The MergeUp cluster pays mechanics (patent pending) and sees combinations of four or more matching duckies transform into ducks of a higher level after the payout. In addition to the visual effects and engaging progression, chain reaction payouts open the gate to even higher symbols. There are nine symbol levels, and the win amount depends on the level of merging symbols, as well as their quantity.

The Scatter symbols can appear after the 8th level of merging as King Duck clusters. If four or more Scatters land on the reels, a round of 15, 18, or 20 Free Spins is triggered. Winning cells are then marked by sticky x2 multipliers that add up with every following win in the same cell. Each marked cell is then awarded a future x2 multiplier when further clusters are made, with the potential to reach up to x128 in value. If 4, 5, or 6 Scatters appear in one spin of the Bonus Game, a further 5, 8 or 10 Free Spins are added.

The Buy Bonus allows players to buy a round of Free Spins at the displayed price, which adjusts depending on the bet amount. The next spin after the purchase triggers the Bonus Game. The Chance x2 feature slightly increases the bet and doubles the chance of activating the Bonus Game.

With an x5,000 max multiplier and 97.25 per cent RTP, Lucky Ducky X-Mas Edition promises a Christmas shopping trip like no other.

Nikita Zavadsky, custom games product manager at BGaming, said: “Lucky Ducky X-Mas Edition combines our popular MergeUp mechanic with the familiar soundtrack of ‘Jingle Bells’ and comforting day-to-night winter graphics.”

He then said: “As Christmas approaches, we hope players enjoy the light-hearted and fun rubber duck theme and its easy-to-follow elements often seen in mobile gaming. More than a year after its launch, MergeUp™ continues to delight players worldwide.”