BGaming presents its latest release “Wild Moon Thieves X-Mas Edition”

Press release.- BGaming has discovered a brand-new moon where Christmas-loving spiders are ready to party. Wild Moon Thieves X-Mas Edition is a charming seasonal slot with several special symbols, including Collector, Booster and Cleaner symbols, two Bonus games and an inviting mini-game.

With the lunar glow shining over the 5×4 game field, friendly Wild Moon spiders come out to unleash mischief on the reels, delivering a delightful bundle of festive treats. Donning their party hats, smiling arachnids can appear in the form of Scatter symbols, with three of their symbols on reels 1, 3 and 5 triggering three Free Spins.

The endearing mini-game starts before the Free Spins Bonus game. Players are faced with 16 closed doors and can click each one, or use the Autoselect function, to reveal the number of Wild symbols that will appear in the Free Spins round. Doors are opened until a Collector symbol appears, adding up the Multipliers.

During the Free Spins round, spiders randomly replace the regular symbols with cobweb Wilds. The Wilds then complete any winning combination before the next spin starts.

To trigger the second Bonus game, Moon Respin, two iced gem Bonus symbols must land on reels 2 to 4. This Hold and Win game offers three starting respins and features special symbols, such as sticky Moon Multipliers with values of up to x100, a Collector, Booster and Cleaner. Respins can be retriggered if any of these symbols land on the reels. The higher the total win, the more Moon symbols drop in this medium volatility slot. This game ends when all the cells are filled or the respins run out. All dropped Multipliers are then summed up and applied to the bet.

The rocket Booster adds a random value to the Multipliers on the reels, while the Cleaner captures all Multipliers and then turns into a Moon symbol to display the sum of the Multipliers, erasing the other Moons.

Wild Moon Thieves X-Mas Edition offers attractive rewards, with the default max win of EUR 250,000 and 97 per cent RTP.

Alex Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to transport players to our magical winter wonderland set on the glistening Wild Moon. In Wild Moon Thieves X-mas Edition, we have not one but two Bonus games for players to revel in, resulting in an unforgettable gameplay variety.

“With our unique mini-game adding a new layer of anticipation and welcoming a cast of adorable spiders to take the game in different directions, we expect this slot to engage players well beyond the month’s festivities.”