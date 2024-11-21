BGaming pens Brazilian multi-brand agreement with Cometa Gaming

This latest partnership demonstrates BGaming’s growing demand in LatAm ahead of Brazil’s regulated market.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has solidified its market position in Brazil by securing an aggregation deal with Cometa Gaming.

Cometa Gaming is an online casino and sportsbook aggregator with several brands in Brazilian market, all in the regulatory process. The group handpicks the best slot studios in the industry to meet the high standards of its passionate players.

The company has initially launched its entire portfolio with Cometa Gaming’s gaming and sports betting brand Br4bet, including popular titles such as Fruit Million, Burning Chilli X and Space XY. The provider will continue to roll out its games across several of the platform’s other brands over the coming months.

This latest partnership demonstrates BGaming’s growing demand in LatAm ahead of Brazil’s regulated market launching in January, where it remains committed to delivering a safe, fair and entertaining experience for players.

Gian Carlo Ferrini, sales manager at BGaming, said: “Partnering with Cometa Gaming is a major move for BGaming, enabling us to broaden the reach of our award-winning content to LatAm players across its multiple brands. So far, we have enjoyed early success with Br4bet and look forward to launching with Cometa Gaming’s other casino sites in the future.”

Thomaz Campos, COO at Cometa Gaming, said: “BGaming continues to break new ground in Brazil and we are delighted to have them live on Br4bet. Their games will help us achieve our goal of delivering the most appealing and forward-thinking content to players, as we both work towards a shared commitment to excellence.”