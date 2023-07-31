BGaming obtains Spanish certification from BMM TestLabs

This new certification enables the company to launch its certified games with any Spanish operator.

Press release.- BGaming has obtained Spanish certification from BMM TestLabs.

BGaming’s technical system of gaming software and its games have been officially approved by the Spanish gambling regulator, Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ). This new certification enables BGaming to launch its certified games with any Spanish operator.

This latest certification reinforces BGaming’s commitment to expansion across several regulated European markets, including Spain, Greece, Romania, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.

Commenting on the certification, BGaming CEO, Marina Ostrovtsova, said: “Obtaining Spanish certification is a significant achievement for us as an iGaming content provider and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“We are excited to bring our games to the Spanish market and provide local operators with high-quality gaming experiences. With this certification, players in Spain can rest assured that our games are safe, secure, and fair.”

