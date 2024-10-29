BGaming launches a haunting Halloween slot: “Forgotten”

This Halloween-themed slot includes features such as Buy Bonus levels, Chance x2, expanding symbols in Free Spins, and spooky Scatter-Wilds.

Press release.- BGaming has entered the eerie unknown with “Forgotten”, a haunting Halloween slot inspired by classic horror tropes and ghost stories. This spine-chilling game mixes intriguing storytelling with features such as four Buy Bonus levels, Chance x2, expanding symbols in Free Spins, and spooky Scatter-Wilds.

Set in the attic of an abandoned family home, Forgotten takes players on a quest where abandoned toys hide either fortune or evil. An old notebook hints at what awaits them as they climb the stairs and brings them to the Bonus game when three or more Scatter-Wild notebooks appear. With 10 Free Spins, this round pits the most haunting and high-value toys against monsters for the biggest rewards.

Forgotten offers a rewarding experience with an RTP of 96.89 per cent, very high volatility, and a maximum win of x7,500 of the bet. Set across 10 paylines, the game builds tension with every spin as players discover if their toys are naughty or nice.

One of the slot’s standout features is its Bonus game, which is triggered by three Scatter-Wild notebooks. In this revealing round, players are confronted by randomly chosen toys that expand across the reels, providing thrilling wins as they progress. Adding to the suspense, jumpscare animations bring each spin to life, creating an authentic horror experience.

The Buy Bonus button offers four levels: players can select 1, 2, 4 or 8 expanding toys, each option designed for a specific gameplay intensity, while the Chance x2 feature allows players to double their chances of reaching the attic Bonus game.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, Co-CPO for BGaming, said: “Forgotten embodies the chilling suspense of Halloween, blending haunting visuals and intriguing mechanics with a ghostly story that invites players to confront their fears in the attic of an abandoned house. With its unique features and eerie aesthetics, this slot promises an unforgettable adventure.”