BGaming debuts revolving reels in “Rotating Element”

Press release.- In its latest online slot release, game provider BGaming reimagines the 5×5 playing field with an all-new Rotate symbol which twists the reels 90° clockwise. The unique yet easy-to-play “Rotating Element” title includes progressive win multipliers, flower Scatters, Free Spins, and a Bonus Buy feature.

Just as the Earth turns, the reels move clockwise around the central Rotate symbol whenever it is revealed in the main and Bonus games. The Rotate symbol is sticky in Free Spins, generating 1 to 3 rotations with each spin. In the Free Spins mode, the Rotate symbol starts at x1 and can accumulate win multipliers each time a winning line passes through it, with the maximum multiplier of x100.

The lotus flower Scatter appears in any position except the center, with 3, 4, or 5 Scatters on the reels in one spin triggering 5, 7, or 10 Free Spins. If 3, 4, or 5 Scatters appear in one spin during the Free Spins round, a further 2, 3, or 5 free spins are awarded.

In “Rotating Element”, players can purchase a round of Free Spins by opting for the Buy Bonus feature. The next spin will then trigger the Bonus game, with guaranteed rotations for every spin.

Representing the elements of fire, water, wind, and earth, the symbols of this laid-back release with high RTP reflect the natural world. The medium-volatility slot appeals to a wide range of players with new mechanics, calming audiovisual effects, and engaging gameplay.

Alex Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “‘Rotating Element’ is a standout title with the Rotate feature our audience has never witnessed in our portfolio before. The simple visuals will keep players engaged without fatigue, while the unique concept will present an exciting surprise when the reels start turning.”

“Rotating Element” joins the festive Carnival Bonanza and spooky Haunted Reels in BGaming’s lineup of October releases. Next up, the spine-chilling Forgotten is set to come out within the upcoming week, followed by the official release of the thrilling celebrity collaboration Snoop Dogg Dollars on October 30th.