BGaming expands into Switzerland with 7 melons

Through this new partnership, the igaming platform will integrate BGaming’s entire portfolio.

Press release.- BGaming has entered Switzerland in partnership with prominent online casino 7 Melons.

As part of the deal, the igaming platform, operated by Grand Casino Bern, has opted to integrate BGaming’s entire portfolio, including Wild Cash x9990, Aztec Magic Bonanza, and Merge Up, making the thrilling titles available to players.

7 Melons was launched in 2020 and boasts more than 2,000 casino games from the world’s most popular gaming providers.

This agreement follows five strategically significant global market entries for BGaming so far this year, demonstrating the high demand of its content across a wide player base.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to debut in Switzerland with one of the country’s most prominent operator brands. 7 Melons is renowned for delivering high-quality entertainment and is the ideal partner to bring our growing portfolio to Swiss players.”

Gerald Fineder, COO Online Casino at 7 Melons, said: “We are committed to consistently bringing new and engaging games to the table, with our customers expecting the best content on the market. This is why we are proud to add BGaming’s large selection of creative and innovative releases to our platform and look forward to delighting more players going forward.”