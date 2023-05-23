BetVictor named sports betting partner of Canadian Elite Basketball League

The operator has signed a partnership with CEBL for the 2023 season.

Canada.- BetVictor has been named as the official sports betting partner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) for the 2023 season. Now a licensed and regulated online gaming operator in Ontario, BetVictor has launched odds for the 2023 CEBL season, including 2023 Championship odds.

BetVictor representative Samuel Boswell said: “I am proud to announce our sponsorship of the CEBL. We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting basketball league and to support the continued growth of basketball in Canada. This partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with Canadian basketball fans and showcase our commitment to providing the best sports betting experience possible.

“We have an extensive range of sports betting options, which include live In-Play betting, parlays and futures markets; fans can bet on the games they love and experience the excitement of basketball like never before.

“At BetVictor, we are committed to responsible gambling and ensuring that our customers enjoy a safe and enjoyable betting experience. Through our partnership with the CEBL, we hope to promote responsible gambling and provide fans with the tools they need to gamble responsibly.”

Mike Morreale, CEO and co-founder of CEBL, added: “This partnership with BetVictor will not only offer cutting-edge online gaming experience to users but also an increased awareness of the CEBL brand globally. We look forward to bringing this personalised sports betting experience to basketball fans across Canada for all 107 games this season.”

Some 20 CEBL games will be broadcast on TSN this season nationally. Fans can live stream all regular season, playoff and Championship Weekend games on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ as well as the CEBL app.

Ontario igaming handle increases 20.8 per cent in Q4

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the fourth quarter of operations in the province. Between January 1 and March 31, $10.2bn was wagered, up 20.8 per cent compared to $8.5bn in Q3. In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated $26.5bn in wagers.

In terms of revenue, the Canadian province registered $415.5m in Q4, representing a 13.6 per cent rise on Q3 and taking the annual figure to $1.4bn.