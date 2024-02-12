BetConstruct announces the launch of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024

The awards present a new prize pool of 3,333,000 FTN.

Press release-. BetConstruct is delighted to announce the start of the highly anticipated B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards 2024, presenting even more thrilling nominations and a new prize pool of 3,333,000 FTN.

Starting from February 6 the submission process for B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024 is officially open, setting the stage not only for seasoned professionals but also for aspiring game creators and designers to unveil their talents and seize the chance to win BIG.

The B.F.T.H. Arena 2024 features another batch of 3,333,000 FTN to be distributed towards the promotion of the new winning games. While the number nominally stayed unchanged, it extended to over 5 million euros as of February 6.

Taking place in 2023, the first B.F.T.H. Arena was aimed to celebrate the award winners at the Harmony Meetup 4.0 event, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and excellence and revealing the thrilling games of 50+ game developers.

Moreover, this year the list of nominations has been enhanced with three more categories. Now the list of nominations features: Best Online Casino Game, Best Game Design, Best FTN Casino Game, Best Game Storytelling, Best Bahamut Game, Best DECA Game, Best Arcade Game, Best Game Achievement and Players’ Game of Choice.

See also: BetConstruct and Koralplay establish a new partnership

Reflecting on the incredible success of the first B.F.T.H. Arena Awards, this year BetConstruct is gearing up to make it even bigger and more spectacular with the grand ceremony of announcing the winners taking place from July 1st to July 4th.

It is time to mark the calendars and get ready to witness iGaming magic during the incredible B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024. Let the contest begin for the love of the game!