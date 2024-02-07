BetConstruct and Koralplay establish a new partnership

This alliance marks another strategic move to strengthen BetConstruct’s position in France and broaden its offerings in the African markets.

Press release.- BetConstruct continues to expand its global influence. The recent partnership with Koralplay marks another strategic move to strengthen its position in France and broaden its offerings in the African markets.

With over 15 years of industry expertise and a robust presence in diverse African countries, Koralplay offers omnichannel tech and business solutions for sports betting, gaming, and lottery operators.

David Ozararat, BetConstruct president for French EMEA, said: “We are happy to distribute our technology through a partnership with Koralplay in the African continent where our presence is growing continuously. Our products and services are designed to meet those market’s expectations and our ambitions in Africa are strong.”

Meanwhile, Alexandre Paque, Koralplay CEO, commented: “In its comprehensive 360-degree approach, Koralplay continues to enhance its specialized offerings tailored to the unique needs and challenges of African markets through strong partnerships with industry leaders.”

This new mutually beneficial partnership is set to expand both companies’ reach in France and Africa and promises to bring change to the gaming and casino industries. Moreover, this new collaboration will also be fruitful for partners’ operators, who now can enjoy better and enhanced solutions from both sides.

BetConstruct, by joining forces with Koralplay, reaffirms its commitment to innovation and positions itself as a trustworthy software provider open to collaborations with fellow B2B companies. The partnership signifies a dedication to providing top-notch solutions for operators, with BetConstruct assuring that this is just one of many initiatives to deliver the best offerings.