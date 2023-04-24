Bet365 launches new betting markets for NFL Draft

Bet365 will offer new bets, with overall picks, team markets and first-position selections.

US.- Operator bet365 has launched new betting markets ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, where US collegiate players get picked by NFL teams. The operator will be offering new bets, including overall picks, team markets and first positional selections.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “The NFL Draft is upon us, and we’re delighted to offer our customers a huge variety of betting markets ahead of Round 1 on Thursday. The draft has a huge following internationally, and with bet365’s global reach, we hope to play a small part in what could be a thrilling week of predictions, picks, trades and transfers.”

In February, bet365 went live in Virginia’s mobile sports betting market. It’s bet365’s fourth US state after Ohio, New Jersey and Colorado. The operator signed a multi-year agreement to become sports betting partner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. It got stadium signage at FedExField, trademark usage, digital integration and other broadcast elements.

NFL owners vote to allow in-stadium sportsbooks to operate on game day

NFL team owners have voted to allow NFL stadium sportsbooks to take bets on game days. The change is to take effect for the 2023 season, which starts in September. It will apply to 17 franchises in states with regulated sports betting.

Fans can already gamble on their phones at stadiums on game days but not place bets at physical sportsbooks. Currently, the Washington Commanders in Maryland are the only NFL franchise with a physical sportsbook, operated by Fanatics Sportsbook, on stadium premises. The Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and New York Jets have sportsbooks located just outside their gates.