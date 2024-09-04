Ben Haden: “IAGR IMGL 2024 promises to be an eclectic gathering of the sector in terms of expertise, experience and background”

The president of the International Association of Gaming Regulators spoke to Focus Gaming News ahead of the IAGR IMGL conference that will take place in Rome.

Exclusive interview.- The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) is celebrating its annual conference in Rome on October 21-24, in partnership with the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL).

To talk about the upcoming conference titled “Navigate the future of gaming regulation in a transforming world,” Focus Gaming News spoke with Ben Haden, IAGR president, about their expectations ahead of the reunion, and also to reveal which are the main aspects the IAGR is focusing on to foster a secure, dynamic, and responsible gaming industry.

What are the main expectations for this year’s conference?

At IAGR, we strive to foster international collaboration and share best practices among regulators to effectively navigate the evolving landscape of gaming regulation. Our members’ collective expertise enables us to tackle global challenges head-on, ensuring the gaming and gambling industry progresses responsibly and transparently.

By hosting regular conferences like the one in Rome, we not only reflect current regulatory challenges but also set the stage for future developments.

This year’s Rome conference is a joint conference with the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL).

It promises to be an eclectic gathering of the sector in terms of expertise, experience and background – from industry and its advisers as well of course as regulatory. I think it provides the best opportunity in a busy annual conference calendar for those who wish to understand, engage and collaborate on matters of regulation, centred on a diverse programme of speakers and panels.

I look forward to seeing the impact of our discussions and the innovative ideas that emerge. For example, last year’s very successful conference in Botswana provided the foundation for our working group on illegal gambling and it will be great to hear about its progress in Rome.

What were your main considerations when drawing up the program?

Our primary goal was to mirror the current challenges and discussions within the regulatory landscape, providing content that not only addresses these issues but also pushes the boundaries of conventional thinking. We want and need to be provoking as well as informative.

The programme is designed to foster a spirit of collaboration, encouraging attendees to explore new perspectives and innovative solutions to complex challenges facing all parts of the industry.

After having been in Botswana last year, this year there will be a panel dedicated to their successful case and another around emerging markets and their challenges. How important is it for these markets to be able to interact with others and learn from their experiences?

Interaction among markets, both mature and emerging, is invaluable.

Each market, regardless of its maturity, has unique insights and lessons that are beneficial across the board. At every conference, I learn something new, something that challenges how I’ve been approaching issues and opportunities. It’s this exchange that enriches the entire industry.

One of the talks is about AI. How do you think this technological advance is impacting the industry?

AI is revolutionising not just the gaming and gambling industry but virtually all sectors.

In our industry the implications of AI are profound, offering opportunities for enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiencies but also posing ethical and operational challenges that require regulatory attention.

Understanding and integrating AI responsibly is crucial. We’re just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential and that’s why we are focusing on AI in Rome.

Another highlight is around advertising, marketing, and the role of influencers. Why is it so important to discuss this?

The landscape of marketing and advertising continually changes. Today, the role of influencers has become increasingly significant. As these elements carry substantial sway in consumer behaviour, it’s critical for regulators to understand their impacts in the context of their jurisdiction to ensure advertising remains fair and responsible and prevent practices that could mislead or harm consumers.

Sustainability is another aspect that has been growing in the industry and will have a prominent place at IAGR 2024. Why do you think it is a concept that is becoming increasingly important in the industry?

Sustainability is about growing a lasting business and operating in the right way to do that. Generally speaking, businesses want to do this and are trying to understand how that looks in the gambling and gaming sectors. There is much discussion around how gambling builds and maintains its social licence with consumers and society.

What importance do you give to the collaboration that arises between regulators from different countries who face different realities and different ways of solving their problems?

Collaboration is at the heart of IAGR’s mission. Our working groups, such as the illegal gambling group, epitomise how pooling knowledge and resources across diverse jurisdictions can foster innovative solutions to shared challenges.

In a globalised industry, these partnerships are indispensable for cultivating effective regulatory frameworks that address both local and international needs.