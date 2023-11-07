BEGE exhibition and EEGS conference to unite industry finest and reveal new prospectives for 14th consecutive year 

New formats at the events are set to expand the horizons of business connections across the gaming landscape.

Press release.- The BEGE trade show and the EEGS Conference – the primary events on the gaming calendar are just around the corner. The events will occur on 22-23 November at IEC in Sofia, Bulgaria. They will gather the gaming industry’s finest companies and experts from the sector for the 14th consecutive year, creating a prospective platform with opportunities for new deals, partnerships, networking and knowledge exchange possibilities.

This year’s edition of BEGE has an exciting program, including a new format of BEGE Awards, which will unite owners and executives to honour the most outstanding achievements in the sector. The winners will be recognized by an esteemed jury of international experts from the industry and announced during the Official Dinner and Awards Ceremony before the exhibition opening on 21 November at Club “Black and White” at Palms Royale Sofia Complex, Grand Hotel Millennium, Sofia.

Another new feature under the exhibition’s spotlight is the Proximity Zone, which will serve as a platform for presentations and interviews streamed to a global audience. View the full program at https://www.balkangamingexpo.com/official-program-2023/. Registration for BEGE is now open at https://www.balkangamingexpo.com/register /.

The EEGS agenda is also set to explore even more fundamentals of the gaming landscape. Essential topics such as responsible gaming, regulations, payment solutions, and artificial intelligence (AI) will be the subject of discussions and thought exchanges between top industry representatives. Apart from the panel discussions, the keynote presentations are also meant to provide the audience with know-how regarding the current and further challenges related to the field.

Moreover, as a part of the program, the IMGL Masterclass and GLI Regulators’ Round Table will offer valuable perspectives and solutions on the present and future regulatory aspects of the industry. More details about the panels and speakers are available here: https://eegamingsummit.com/official-program-2023/

Several pre-events are prepared, such as the Masterclass on 20 November and the Affiliate Conference on 21 November, both at Palms Royale Sofia Complex, Grand Hotel Millennium.

Leading companies in the gaming sector include Amusnet, Novomatic, EGT, Telematic Interactive, CT Gaming, Merkur Gaming, Noda Gaming, BetConstruct, Palmsbet, Altenar, Oddin.gg, GLI and Inplay Matrix have stepped forward as sponsors of this year’s events, expressing their support to the industry growth and contributing to the great success and quality of BEGE and EEGS.

Both events are set to present the latest trends in the sector, delivering competitive products and solutions and more valuable insights into the future of the gaming industry.

With sponsorships, cutting-edge insights and a perspective business environment, the events are meant to boost the gaming industry to new horizons, serving as a crucial platform for stakeholders to network, share their experiences, and stay ahead of the latest trends and challenges.

Holding on to this year’s slogan, “Proximity: Where progress takes root”, the events focus on bonding industry visionaries from around the globe and expressing the commitment to affirming the Bulgarian region as an excellent place for communication and fostering business collaborations.

For more information, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities to complete the program, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team at [email protected] or [email protected]