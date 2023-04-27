BEGE & EEGS are coming back this November to push gaming’s boundaries

The team is about to reveal the new concept and further business and marketing opportunities.

Press release.- BEGE & EEGS the major gaming events in the European region, are coming back on 22-23 November at IEC, Sofia and will оpen new horizons, a variety of outstanding opportunities ensuring a high level of networking experience. The events will become once again a meeting point for the gaming elite from Europe and beyond. The talented team of professionals behind the projects is pushing the boundaries of the gaming industry and setting the bar for trade shows.

BEGE 2023 will feature cutting-edge technology, and immersive experiences, along with the latest gaming trends and will bring together the biggest brands on the gaming map. This year’s edition of the show is promising to be more challenging, bolder and purposeful by expanding its horizons in order to provide new exclusive marketing and business opportunities for all representatives from the land-based and online sectors.

“Our event is highly esteemed by its excellent customer services, the great communication and closeness we’ve managed to establish with our partners is the significant factor. We are successfully achieving our goals one by one. The team is pleased to welcome again our exhibitors and partners from all sides of the gaming industry such as manufacturers, online operators, sports betting platforms, payment providers, owners of hotels and many others. New sponsorship packages are prepared in order to bring the companies more recognition and contribute to their brand awareness. I am proud to share that more than 50 per cent of the exhibition space has been already reserved. There are a lot of interesting features that also will be announced in the near future. – commented Raltisa Krumova, the Sales Manager at BEGE.

The team’s expertise and dedication ensure that the event will be a success, attracting top industry leaders and providing unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and innovation. In essence, the organisers are thrilled to reveal their forthcoming concept very soon.

“The BEGE & EEGS team is leveraging this to create a unique experience for each and every participant of the events. We are proud to be a part of the contribution of the development and establishment of our country as a technology and prospective business hub.” – shared the Marketing Manager of the events, Nadejda Mincheva.

Likewise, the EEGS Conference will be held simultaneously on 22-23 November at IEC, Sofia and will cover key-note and fundamental topics concerning the dynamic industry.

“After a more than successful edition of the EEGS last year we now are focused on expanding and building on the conference experience by means of additional accompanying pre-events and other pleasant surprises” – stated Biliana Tsvetkova, the Conference Manager at EEGS.