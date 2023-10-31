BEGE Awards 2023: A top-tier event and meeting

C-level executives and owners to celebrate the greatest achievements of the gaming landscape during an official dinner and grand ceremony on November 21.

Press release.- The BEGE annual gaming exhibition is thrilled to announce the spectacular new format of the BEGE Awards 2023. Complementing an Official Dinner and the BEGE Awards Ceremony, the event will gather Executives and Owners from the gaming industry to honour the achievements of the sector throughout the year on the 21st of November at Club Black & White, located at Palms Royale Sofia Complex, Hotel Millennium, Sofia.

The luxurious and upscale venue has been chosen to provide an elegant backdrop of the top-tier ceremony where the prestigious BEGE Awards will be handed out to acknowledge professionals, companies and organizations for outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the industry.

Since 2008, the BEGE Awards have been a hallmark of excellence and recognition for those who push the boundaries of success and innovation in the gaming landscape. It is already an iconic part of the gaming landscape, acknowledging and celebrating remarkable accomplishments that foster industry growth. With the new format, Official Dinner & Awards Ceremony 2023 promises to be a shining spectacle.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, commented: “The BEGE Awards is a benchmark for achievements of the companies in the gaming industry. We are proud that EGT has repeatedly been honoured with awards from it, which we highly appreciate as recognition of our contribution to the development of the sector.”

The company is one of the biggest market leaders and a long-term partner, exhibitor and official sponsor of BEGE over the years.

The event’s new format will leave a mark on the gaming sector, promising an atmosphere of professionalism, luxury, and celebration befitting the industry’s finest.

Vladan Blagoevic, senior development manager at Oddin.gg, said: “Since its start in 2008, the annual BEGE Awards have been a platform to acknowledge individuals and companies making significant contributions to the gaming and entertainment industry. These awards aim to recognize professionals introducing innovative solutions and products.

“For Oddin.gg, the BEGE Awards provide a platform to recognize noteworthy efforts, promoting consistent innovation for the betterment of the industry. The focus on innovation and quality of these Awards can be seen as a guiding light for participants in the iGaming ecosystem. We at Oddin.gg anticipate attending the next event and engaging with fellow industry professionals.”

Noda Gaming, a prominent name in the gaming sector, has stepped forward as an Official BEGE Awards Sponsor. Another notable brand showing its support for the outstanding contributions of the gaming sector is Amusnet. The company has taken on the role of an Official Category Sponsor of “Online Casino Operator Of The Year”.

The nomination process of the awards is still ongoing, and all companies can vote until the 31st of October. A jury of estimated industry experts will recognize the winners.

For more information about BEGE 2023, including registration details, sponsorship packages, and exhibiting opportunities, visit https://www.balkangamingexpo.com/ or contact the team at [email protected].